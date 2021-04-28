Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.16

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.16 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 4357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.