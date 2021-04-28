Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $152.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

