Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in April

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS RBMTF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,423. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.