RAMP (RAMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $152.84 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $152.84 million and $27.76 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.