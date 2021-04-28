Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in April

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMYHY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

