Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RNGR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

