Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.94. 11,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 328,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

