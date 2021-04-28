Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,591.98

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,591.98 ($20.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,730 ($22.60), with a volume of 32,030 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,739.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,591.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.