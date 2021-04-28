Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $109,274.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.86 or 0.04964687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00466592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $890.41 or 0.01619350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.81 or 0.00770774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00525385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00428369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.