Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $172.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00272432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,655,505,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

