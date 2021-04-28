Raydium Market Cap Achieves $503.42 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $13.65 or 0.00024886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $503.42 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,870,803 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

