Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.31.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$133.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$108.78 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

In other news, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

