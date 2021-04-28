Raymond James Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

NXPI opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

