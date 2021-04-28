Raymond James Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.28.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.55. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $7,798,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.