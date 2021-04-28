Raymond James Comments on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.26. 108,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,731. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

