Raymond James Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE:INE traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.