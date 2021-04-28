Raymond James Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $141.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

FISV stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 89,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

