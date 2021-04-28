Raymond James Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $29.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.