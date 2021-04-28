Raymond James Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $169.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,122. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.