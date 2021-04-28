Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

