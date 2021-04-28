Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $6,324,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

