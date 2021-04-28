Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.