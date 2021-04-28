Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Rayonier has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.41 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RYN opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

