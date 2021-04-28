Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

