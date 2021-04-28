Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

