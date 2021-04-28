Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 205,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

