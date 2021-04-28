Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 207,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

