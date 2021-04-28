Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $24,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.