Rebecca Chambers Sells 16,727 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38.

Shares of OM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 416,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,971. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

