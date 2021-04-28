Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/17/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/3/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Get Oracle Co alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.