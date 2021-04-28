Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terex (TEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

4/19/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $55.00.

TEX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 567,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -810.83 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

