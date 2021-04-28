Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celcuity (CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company's proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. "

4/12/2021 – Celcuity had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 65,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,137. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

