Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zai Lab (ZLAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB):
- 4/20/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $183.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $183.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.73 to $211.23. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Zai Lab had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00.
NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $176.67. 336,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89.
In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,934.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.