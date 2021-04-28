Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE):

4/22/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

4/16/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Hamilton Lane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Hamilton Lane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

HLNE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,424. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

