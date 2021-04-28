Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – AutoCanada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/6/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$36.00.
- 3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$34.00.
- 3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00.
TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.03. 205,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,201. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.27. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.40.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
