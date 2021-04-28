Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

4/12/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/7/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,232. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $789,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.