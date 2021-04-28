RED (RED) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $928,612.70 and $30,673.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00468691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.