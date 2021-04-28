Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Red Rock Resorts worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

