Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.