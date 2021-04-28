Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of RDFN opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.62 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.