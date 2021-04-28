Redfin (RDFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.