RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.72 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $348.94 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.85 or 0.00438108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00170255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00224285 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003948 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

