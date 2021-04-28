Refereum Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $99.89 million and $67,627.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.