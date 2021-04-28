Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RBC opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

