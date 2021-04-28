Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 3,895.8% in April

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 3,895.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,685,037,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Regen BioPharma stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.