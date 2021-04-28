Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.