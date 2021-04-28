Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 1,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

