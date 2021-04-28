Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Down to $25.23

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $24.47. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 3,812 shares changing hands.

REKR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

