Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams Sells 6,500 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00.

Shares of RLAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 479,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $64.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

