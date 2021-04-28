Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

RBNC opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

